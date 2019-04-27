Dive Into The Pool Of Apps For Your Phone Via 9apps
Dive Into The Pool Of Apps For Your Phone Via 9apps


In the late 90s,mobile phones were introduced to humans. Since then a lot has changed from the size of the mobile to its efficiency. With improved and advanced technology being used in the mobiles you can perform almost every task which you might have to while standing in long queues. Today the world is in our hand. But for availing any kind of services from via phone you have to download and install the applications related to those services. These apps can be downloaded from 9apps.



What is 9apps?



It is basically a third-party app store. Here you can find various apps of different genres to be downloaded on your phone in the form of APK files and then install them. The different genres may include games, music, health, videos, banking, finance, photography etc. you have the option to choose apps for download from any of the genres which you like.



Availability of 9apps



If you look into the app store of your mobile you might not find it. You have to specially visit its website for downloading it.



Reasons for not being available on app stores installed in the mobiles



This is true that 9appsis not available on the in-built app stores of the mobiles. It is because of the following reasons:




  • It is a third-party application


  • It is not developed by the mobile companies’ OS. Hence there are trust issues


  • It allows installing even the blocked apps


  • Allows to download APK files of the apps


  • Has the feature of downloading even the older versions of the apps



Safety and security



Since it is not trusted by the mobile companies’ OS, at the back of your mind you may have a doubt regarding the authenticity of this app store and also about any security threats like data breach or accessing the location or maybe utilising theresources of other apps. You may rest assured as no such cases have ever been reported. In fact, the company which has developed 9apps takes full responsibility for the security and privacy of the user. Apart from that, you may also have a doubt in mind regarding any kind of hidden viruses that it has or the applications that it offers to download might have malware. In this case, too, you will feel relieved as it does not possess any kind of virus neither the application that you will install from it will be having any kind of malware that may harm the software or the operating system of the mobile.



Other features of 9apps



Apart from being an app store it also has a vast collection of wallpapers, music, and ringtones which you can download on your mobile.



9appsis one of the biggest app markets which not only allows you to download the various kind of apps but also you can update the existing apps on your mobile with its help while it also notifies you from time to time regarding the new updates or the app that you may like to download on your phone.



