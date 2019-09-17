Kartikeya Sharma's iTV Health Camp: Commendable Services for the People of India

On the 19 th of August, a health camp was organised by Kartikeya Sharma’s iTV Foundation. Its purpose was to test the people Uttar Pradesh for a disease called Japanese encephalitis. Around Rs 15 crore rupees were spent on the cause, and the event turned out to be a successful one. What was particularly interesting about the health camp was that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, along with the entrepreneur Kartikeya Sharma himself, were seen interacting with the people and actively engaging while distributing health kits. Amongst other notable identities present here were Shri Vinay Srivastav, who is the chairman of KMC Digital Hospital; Dr. R. P. Tripathi, the Vice President of the Indian Medical Association; as well as Ravi Bhatnagar, who is the director of Reckitt Banking India Foreign and Partnership.

The health camp was also an opportunity for Reckitt Benckiser India (RB), one of the biggest health and hygiene companies, to create awareness on their collaboration with ASHA workers. This was done under the ‘Dettol Banega Swasth’ campaign and their main goal was to enable a change in the lifestyles of Indian families in order to prevent diseases like diarrhoea mainly in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar where the camp was situated.

The health camp proved to be exceptionally useful for a variety of reasons, especially because in this two-day event, people from nearby districts and villages were able to benefit from the services of a fleet of trained doctors and nurses, such as pediatricians, lung doctors, gynecologist as well as general physicians, all of whom came from the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Apart from giving free consultation services, they also provided the patients with free medicines. Another aim of this camp was to raise awareness of Japanese encephalitis among people, a disease because of which thousands of children have suffered over the past 40 years.

At the inauguration of the camp, the honourable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath took it upon himself to especially thank iTV Network for their services and their dedication to this cause. The CM said he appreciated the iTV Network’s undertaking to create better-living conditions for the people of India. He also stressed on the need for awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation, which can help people combat deadly and life threatening diseases that are so prevalent in India. Kartiekya Sharma, Promoter of NewsX, also had a few words to say at the inauguration. According to him, India has to be rid of Japanese encephalitis and he placed emphasis on the need for more alertness regarding the issue. He also talked about how iTV Foundation has taken it upon itself to organise more such health camps in the future, so that the people of India get the attention and care they deserve. According to Mr. Bhatnagar of Reckitt Benckinser India, health is the most important factor that determines the growth and future of any country.

ITV Foundation and the services they provide

A branch of iTV Network that is the leading media group in all of India, iTV Foundation was created in order to provide medical services and attention, at little to no financial costs, to those who require it. The past year has been especially important in terms of their achievements because they have worked diligently to provide quality healthcare services, as well as facilities for healing and restoration, to the general public. The iTV Foundation is adamant on creating a healthy and sustainable environment for the people of India, so that families and children can flourish and don’t have to fight for their lives from a young age. They are also setting the example for other organisations to follow in their footsteps and take up similar initiatives.

