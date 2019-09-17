Bumble Introduces APAC Wide Pitch Competition for Women-founded Businesses

Bumble, a woman-first social networking app that empowers women in dating, friendship and professional networking launched its first APAC Bumble Bizz pitch competition. The competition will be giving out awards to the women-founded businesses across the Asia Pacific region $5000 grants to help them establish the companies. The competition will be running in six APAC markets including, Australia, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand, the Phillippines and Singapore.



Commenting on this, Priti Joshi, Vice President – Strategy, Bumble, says, “Innovation and creativity play a vital role in the community. For us at Bumble, this is about providing opportunities for women entrepreneurs to pitch their best ideas, and we'll help support them by opening more pathways to success, while also encouraging them to make the first move with their business ventures”.

Bumble made the announcement following it’s major milestone of Indian women making the first move over three million times and sending twice as many messages as women in the rest of the world. Since the launch, the number of women on Bumble has grown more than 2x faster than men since the launch. The grant recipients will be flying to Sydney to participate in the inaugural APAC Bumble Bizz Summit which takes place in Sydney on Thursday 10th October and will be free to attend for Bumble users. The summit features Malini Agarwal, Founder of MissMalini Entertainment; Elle Ferguson, Founder of Elle Effect tanning range, Australia and others as well.

Malini Agarwal, Founder, MissMalini Entertainment, says, “I am so excited to be participating in the Bizz Summit with Bumble. I know how challenging it can be to start your own business and raise capital in the early days. I am excited that women today have access to something like Bumble Bizz that can help startups make those key connections that can lead to huge opportunities”.

Founded in 2015, Bumble is a subsidiary of MagicLab, the group of dating apps, such as Badoo, Lumen and Chappy. It has over 65 million users and it connects people across dating, friendship, and professional networking. Bumblee recognizes the importance of relationships and how crucial they are to a happy, healthy life. It is available in 150 countries and has facilitated over a billion women-led first moves and over ten billion messages sent.



