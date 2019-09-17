R&D Centre for Clean Coal Unveiled in Bengaluru

Union Minister of Science and Technology Harsh Vardhan on Monday opened the national centre for clean coal research and development at the Indian Institute of Science's (IISc) campus here.



"The research at the premier science institute in clean coal domain could be a game changer for meeting the country's energy in terms of efficiency and capacity at lower operating costs and size," he said.



The minister also dedicated to the nation the inter-disciplinary centre for energy research in the sprawling campus to conduct wide spectrum of research in the field by a knowledge network of eminent researchers.



"Scientific efforts will enable us to realise the vision of an affordable, efficient, compact reliable clean energy systems in diverse geographic conditions," Harsh Varadhan said.



Assuring academia of the government's help in providing knowhow and finances for the research centres, the minister said results in research, development and demonstration of tools products and processes are critical for the country's energy security.



Science and Technology Secretary Ashutosh Sharma said the setting up of an eco-system for research and development and innovations involving all stake-holders was a priority for the government.



"We also plan to have novel instruments and mechanisms for engaging stake-holders and developing partnership based on technology readiness level stages," he said.



IISc Director Anurag Kumar said the stake-holders were committed to pursue research for the benefit of humanity through interventions.



"The clean coal research centre will extend its activities in energy-related areas with an emphasis on process and material development in collaboration with the manufacturing industry," he said.



To achieve international targets on climate change by minimising anthropogenic emissions and address the country's energy demand, development of clean coal technologies to reduce carbon emissions from coal-based power plants has become a necessity.



The pathways identified for lowering the carbon footprint of coal-based thermal power plants is by shifting towards high efficiency advanced ultra-supercritical steam power plants and supercritical carbon dioxide-based Brayton cycle power plants, with exploration of new combustion and gasification technologies.



