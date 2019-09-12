Indo-American IT Expert Rashmi Appointed In Arcadia University

Rashmi Radhakrishnan initiated her tenure as vice president and chief information officer at Arcadia University from August.

FREMONT, CA: Arcadia University appoints Indian-American IT expert Rashmi Radhakrishnan as vice president and chief information officer. She assumed her role in University from August 15.

Rashmi Radhakrishnan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business from Meenakshi College in Chennai, India. She pursued a Master of Science degree in instructional technology at Thomas Jefferson University, and also completed leadership programs with EDUCAUSE and a Management Development Program at Harvard University.

She has more than twenty-five years of experience in Higher Education. At Albright, Rashmi supervised the Information Technology Services department as well as sets IT direction, vision, service, and coordinates infrastructure across the College. She has experience in driving mission-critical technology initiatives through creating and executing the foundation for comprehensive technology solutions. She is also an expert in advancing collaboration with campus leaders, executive management, and Boards of Trustees to gain the necessary buy-in. She also used to deal with all of the technology on campus. It includes enterprise data, enterprise applications, instructional technology, information security, infrastructure and communications.

Dr. Ajay Nair, president of Arcadia, says it is a crucial need of University to have robust and efficient IT unit. These needs not only stick to communication but also include infrastructure, security, and academic and non-academic performance.

Rashmi is an active member of EDUCAUSE and has served on committees including the program committee. In 2013, the Philadelphia Business Journal named her as Top IT pro for improvement at a nonprofit or government agency for the use of performance analytics and dashboards across the University's business and academic units. She has presented on a variety of IT issues at conferences including on "Using Performance Analytics to Drive 'Smart Growth' Planning" and "The Challenges and Benefits of a Cloud-Based ERP for Smaller Institutions."

Read More: Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop Soon To Be a Reality

Ed-tech start-up WhiteHat Jr raises $10mn in Series A