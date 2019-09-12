Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop Soon To Be a Reality

The Maharashtra government gives a nod to Hyperloop transportation system, which will enable passengers to reach their destination in 35 minutes.

FREMONT, CA: The Government of Maharashtra finally approves the Pune-Mumbai Hyperloop project. If all goes well with the Hyperloop project, by 2026, the distance of 120 km between Pune and Mumbai will become thirty-five minutes apart from the current two hours.

A collaboration of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop and the government of Maharashtra will build the whole project with further investment from different investors as the project advances.

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said in a statement, “Maharashtra will build the first hyperloop transportation system in the world covering Pune and Mumbai. As the country is at the forefront of the hyperloop infrastructure building, it will create a moment of pride for Indian people.”

The new project will create several new high-tech jobs and will generate more than 36 billion USD in more extensive socio-economic benefits. It will also create a new hyperloop component and manufacturing opportunities for Maharashtra to export to the rest of the world. After commercializing, it will transform the Pune-Mumbai corridor into a mega-economic region.

CEO at Virgin Hyperloop One, Jay Walder commented that the race is to launch first hyperloop transportation system in the world, and the announcement puts India firmly in the lead. Since the introduction of hyperloop technology, multiple projects are in progress across the world.

Hyperloop is a high-speed passenger transport system with a sealed tube to travel at over 1,100 to 1,200 kilometers an hour in a floating pod. The high-speed seeds move through electromagnets. Passengers would sit in a giant low-pressure pod, and it will travel from one place to another, either above or below ground. It saves times and expected to save money also. Robert Goddard developed the idea of the Hyperloop in the early twentieth century.

Approximately 75 million passenger travels between Mumbai and Pune annually. Virgin Hyperloop One can meet the demands by supporting more than 200 million passengers annually. This system has projects underway in other places, including Texas, Missouri, North Carolina, Colorado, India, Saudi Arabia, the Midwest, and the UAE.

Read More: Indian Automakers Seek Bigger Stimulus Package

Ed-tech start-up WhiteHat Jr raises $10mn in Series A