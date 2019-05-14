Govt. of Karnataka’s Team in Germany to Setup Indo-German Accelerators in Berlin & Bengaluru



With an objective to improve the Indo-German partnership, Government of Karnataka plans to set up German Accelerators in Berlin and Bengaluru with its latest flagship programme ‘Bengaluru Tech Summit’. The team is currently visiting Germany by engaging in meetings for better startup engagement, collaboration and innovation. The Bengaluru Tech Summit is scheduled to be held from 18th to 20th November later this year.



Commenting on this, Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, IT, BT & S&T, Govt. of Karnataka, says, “Bengaluru is competing at a global level, through exchange of people and ideas. In order to maintain our lead position in innovation and science and technology, the Government of Karnataka has embarked on developing “Global Innovation Alliances” with innovation hubs across the world. This system of strategic international innovation partnerships has been conceptualized for curating existing relationships and for fostering new ones with international institutions and partner countries.”



Gaurav also had discussions with Mukta D Tomar, Indian Ambassador to Germany and Dr. Hinrich Tholken, Ambassador, Special Envoy for International Digital Policy and Digital Transformation, Federal Foreign Office, Germany to explain the trends and policies followed in Bengaluru. The German accelerators will augment the enterprise connects, mentorship, investments and existing collaborations between startups and other SMEs in the field. He also had discussions with Clas Neumann, Asia-Pacific Forum Berlin Chairman & Head of SAP Labs Network, Eric Schweitzer, President, The Association of German Chambers of Commerce & Industry (DIHK) & CEO of ALBA Group, Ramona Pop, Mayor & Senator, Economics, Energy & Public Enterprises, Government of Berlin, Rafaelita M. Aldaba, Undersecretary for Competitiveness & Innovation, Philippine Department for Trade & Industry, Dr. Ulrich Nussbaum, State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs & Energy and Joe Kaiser, CEO, Siemens.



Our vision is to transform Karnataka’s economy through innovation by identifying mutual shared areas of interest and developing allied expertise with our Global Innovation Alliance partner countries. We aim to have specific developmental focus for each country so that we have clear profiles to act upon. Today, we have strategic alliances with 15 countries, across various sectors including Governments, academic institutions, startup incubators, universities, and large tech companies”, Gaurav added.



