The Review Corner - SOTY 2 - One-Time Watchable



Tiger’s dauntless moves & charming Ananya & Tara shine despite the usual storyline







Rating: **

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Aditya Seal

Producer: Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Fox Star Studios

Director: Punit Malhotra

Singers: Vishal Dadlani, Payal Dev, Neha Kakkar, Neeti Mohan, Arijit Singh



It was back in 2012, the ace-filmmaker Karan Johar dropped the most stylish campus-drama movie that introduced the stars of today, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra. After seven long years, Punit Malhotra directed the sequel to it that features the outgoing Tiger Shroff, along with two charming debutants Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The much awaited rom-com hit the theatres today (10th May) and the expectations are really high as the ‘Student of The Year’ was a huge blockbuster back then, which set a new direction in Bollywood movies.



Just like the original SOTY movie storyline, SOTY 2 sees a new fresh batch of students entering the St. Teresa’s College. Only in KJo movies we see school students flaunting their Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada outfits, because most of them are freaking rich, so never ever complain on KJo’s movies as they are far from the reality. Likewise, SOTY 2 showcases super-hot models as students with guys brandishing their ‘HAVELLS-ad shock laga jaise hairstyle’ and girls doing ramp walks as if they’re some fashion models. In a glimpse, we can wrap up that while other College-wallahs stress about exams and extra curriculars, the students of St. Teresa’s worries about love triangles and lack-luster dance numbers. Oh C’mon! What else can we expect from a Karan Johar (Producer) movie!! Okay, let’s get one thing straight, no one goes for a KJo movie expecting a great cinema; people expect entertainers like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Kapoor & Sons’ and more.



This time ahead, the prestigious Student of the Year competition focuses on winning a Kabbadi match and a sprint, (Kabbadi seems like a strange choice, maybe a promotion trick for the unpopular sport). Being a kabbadi champ from Pishorilal Chamandas College, Rohan Sachdev (Tiger Shroff) and the reigning champ, Manav battles it out with all the action packed sequences involving back flips, reverse-kicks and more; the traits that distinguishes Tiger in the Hindi film industry, along with his magical dance moves. These extraordinary sequences are a treat to watch, if you’re a Tiger fan. The story however doesn’t seem to be a strong one as it lacks the emotional touch throughout the movie, not only for Tiger but also for the entire characters.



Unlike the original SOTY, in SOTY 2, two girls chase for a guy, and for a good-looking guy like Tiger two girls are not enough (wink)! Playing the love interests of Tiger, the fresh faces Tara (Mridula or Mia) and Ananya (Shreya) show tremendous energy as the movie demands such kind of tempo to it. Both the girls lived up to the expectations, as the storyline doesn’t test their real acting skills. Maybe in the coming future, working under a real filmmaker these cuties can put up something to remember in their bright career.



Known for his nepotism, KJo’s platform is a dream platform for any actor who is stepping into the business. However, both the girls complimented each other to make it a visual treat for the audience. Not to forget, the villain played by Aditya Seal was mind-blowing as his martial arts skill was much needed to match up Tiger’s skills, but could’ve made it better with more action sequences than just death stares at Tiger.



Best known for bringing star actors for a short cameos in his movies, likes of SRK & Alia in ‘Ae Dil Hei Mushkil’, John Abraham in ‘Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna’, Salman Khan in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and more; I’m still wondering why KJo forgot to bring his lucky charm Kajol for a cameo role in this movie! Don’t worry folks! KJo surprised us all with a new actor featuring and it’s Will Smith. Woohoo! That’s a big name from the global cinemas. Along with that, Alia also featured in a song at the end.



Overall, Student of the Year 2 is a movie for all the hardcore Tiger Shroff fans who vehicle his swashbuckling moves and dances. Usual storyline, below average songs and immature acting are the mentionable cons of the movies and but still it’s a one-time watchable film. We give them **.



Go ahead & book your tickets to watch this sequel featuring new faces Ananya and Tara with your pals.



