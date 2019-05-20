Google restricts Huawei's use of Android
Monday, 20 May 2019, 04:01 Hrs
17
cmt right
17
Comment Right
21
cmt right
6
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Google restricts Huawei's use of Android


Google has cut phone maker Huawei off from some updates to the Android operating system, dealing a blow to the Chinese firm. New Huawei smartphones will also lose access to popular Google apps.

The move comes after the Trump administration added Huawei to a list of companies that American firms cannot trade with unless they have a licence.

In a statement, Google said it was "complying with the order and reviewing the implications".

Huawei has declined to comment. Only about two months ago Richard Yu, the CEO of Huawei's consumer products division had told a German newspaper that the beleaguered Chinese smartphone brand had been prepping a mobile OS as a kind of Plan B if the company ever got cut off by Google from relying on Android, bgr.com reported.

The move by Google, means the company has just lost its Android license, and its devices will no longer receive Android updates -- nor will its future handsets be able to access Google apps as well as the Google Play Store. Any new Huawei devices would no longer have apps such as YouTube and Maps.

Huawei can still use the version of the Android operating system available through an open source licence, though.

Ben Wood, from the CCS Insight consultancy, said the move by Google would have "big implications for Huawei's consumer business".



Read More News:



Bank credit up 13.24% , deposits up 10% in FY19: RBI



Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.