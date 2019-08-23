DevOps and Cloud - Collaboration for Business Success at DevOps India Summit 2019

Bengaluru, August 2019: Xellentro – India’s leading global provider of project and portfolio management consulting and training services announced the successive edition of DevOps India Summit to be held on 1st September 2019 in Bengaluru at the Marriott Hotel, Whitefield. Last year, the event witnessed over 500 experts, leaders, key decision makers from leading corporates from across the globe, setting the tone for the future of DevOps in India. This year the summit will focus on DevOps and Cloud - collaboration for business success. The event hosted by Xellentro, is organized in partnership with DevOps.com, DevOps Institute and PEOPLECERT.

The 2-day summit is designed to help participants learn the know-how of driving large and complex DevOps initiatives. The event is a valuable opportunity to network with the best practitioners who are pioneering the methods that work in DevOps industry. Industry stalwarts like Dr. Tapabrata Pal - Sr. Director & Sr. Engineering Fellow at Capital One, Gary Gruver – President, Gruver Consulting LLP, Sanjeev Sharma - VP, Global Practice Director, Data Modernization, Delphix, Marc Hornbeek - Principal Consultant DevOps, Trace3 and DevOps, Rosalind Radcliffe - Chief Architect, DevOps for Enterprise Systems, IBM and AymenEl Amri – Founder, Eralabs & DevOpsLinks and Tech Author will be some key speakers at the summit.

Speaking on his attempt to make India an epicenter for DevOps training, Niladri Choudhuri – Chief Curator, DevOps India Summit and CEO, Xellentro said, “It is indeed an exciting platform to see the practitioners and stalwarts of DevOps from across the world come under one roof. World’s best organizations share their success, present case studies on how DevOps tools have helped in achieving the outcome. We are also proud to have sponsors like Microsoft, IBM, Collabnet Versionone, Publicis Sapient, Infosys, Axelos, Site24x7, Community Partner Women Who Code, Bangalore.”

Sharing his thoughts on the 2nd edition, John Willis - Founder at Botchagalupe Technologies said, “It is a great feeling to attend this summit. There is a good line of quality speakers that interests me as I get to learn more from them. I came across people who are smart, aggressive learners and are eager to know more. The audience put up questions that were never asked before, it was challenging to navigate to an answer. This summit is a great opportunity not only for the experienced people but also for those who are new to DevOps community”

Talking about DevOps in India, Marc Hornbeek - Principal Consultant DevOps with Trace3 and DevOps shared, “I see India as the capital for DevOps workforce for the world. DevOps takes a lot of effort, focus for execution and maintenance, but the benefits of DevOps are worth it. For an effective DevOps it is important to have a respectful collaboration of People, Process and Tools.” Further sharing his thoughts on where he sees DevOps over the next 5 years, “DevOps in enterprise is still in its early stages there are not many unicorns in DevOps for enterprise. Over the next 5 years there will be an ongoing need for DevOps. Already there are signs of further evolution of using smarter tools that are already integrated application of artificial intelligence with DevOps”

Naresh Choudhary, Vice President - Reuse & Tools – Head, Infosys congratulating the organizers on the second edition of DevOps India Summit said, “I found the sessions and the speakers to be of high quality, relevant and comparable to some of the good conferences I have attended in recent times.”

