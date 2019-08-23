Naik inspects Bharat Electronics Ltd facility in Bengaluru

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik inspected defence facilities at the Bengaluru-based Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) including the unit that develops critical high-technology electronic components and the coastal surveillance system, officials said on Thursday.



Defence Ministry officials said that the inspection had been carried on Wednesday in order to assess the functioning of various units of the BEL.



Among units that were inspected are the Super Components Manufacturing Facility which develops critical high technology electronic components and products. Earlier, these microwave modules and products were being imported from the US, Britain and France before BEL began its production indigenously.



The minister was shown around the real time operation of Naval Systems - Coastal Surveillance System. The vast coastline of India is installed with this system that has been provided by BEL to the Coast Guard. The chain of static sensors installed along the coastline of India are networked to present common operating picture at the command and control centres.



The solar power manufacturing facility and the military radar outdoor facility were also examined by Naik during his visit to the centre. He also reviewed the progress at the near field antenna test range, which is a measurement facility to calibrate and measure the performance of any type of antenna. The inspection was undertaken in the presence of senior officials of the BEL.

