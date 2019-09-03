Chandrayaan-2 gets closer to the moon

The Indian space agency on Sunday evening successfully completed the fifth and final lunar bound orbit change for the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.



According to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the spacecraft's maneuver began at 6.21 p.m. using its onboard propulsion system for 52 seconds.



The orbit achieved is 119 km x 127 km. All spacecraft parameters are normal.



The next crucial operation is the separation of Vikram, the lander, from the spacecraft scheduled on September 2 at 12.45 p.m. -1.45 p.m.



After Vikram's separation, there will be two de-orbital operations on September 3 and 4 so that it could soft land on the moon's south pole on September 7 at 1.30 a.m.- 2.30 a.m.



On July 22, the Rs 978 crore Chandrayaan-2 was launched into the space by India's heavy lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-Mark III (GSLV Mk III) in a text book style.



The spacecraft comprises three segments - the Orbiter (weighing 2,379 kg, eight payloads), the lander 'Vikram' (1,471 kg, four payloads) and rover 'Pragyan' (27 kg, two payloads).

Read more news:



Hilarious Paragliding Video Goes Viral on Social Media



Wipro, Google to Speed Up Digital Shift of Enterprises