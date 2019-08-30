Wipro, Google to Speed Up Digital Shift of Enterprises

Global software major Wipro on Thursday said it had widened the partnership with search engine behemoth Google to speed up digital transformation of enterprises through cloud adoption.



"By collaborating with Google Cloud, we will catalyse innovation for enterprises in industry verticals like consumer goods, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), semiconductor and healthcare," the city-based IT major said in a statement here.



Google's cloud platform is a suite of computing services that runs on the infrastructure it uses internally for its end-user products Google Search and YouTube.



"We leverage Google cloud platform to build solutions and capabilities to help enterprises embark on their cloud journey," said the statement.



The software vendor's solutions, with Google cloud technologies embedded at their core, will enable enterprises to future-proof their IT investments.



"Our data discovery platform accelerates insight-driven decision-making through pre-built applications for verticals such as BFSI, retail, energy, education and manufacturing," said the statement.



The outsourcing firm will also integrate Google's open platform Anthos to manage applications in a multi-cloud world and enable hybrid cloud deployments for its customers.



"Our offerings on Google Cloud are innovation-focused. We equip our customers with the right tools to operate on a modern IT infrastructure, adopt a 'business-first' approach and be future-ready," said Ramesh Nagarajan, Vice President for cloud services, Wipro.



Wipro also aims to enable its customers to migrate faster, enhance their digital experiences and optimise business outcomes.



"Wipro's expertise in digital transformation solutions will be an asset for enterprise customers as they look to move critical workloads to our cloud platform," said Google ecosystem Vice President Kevin Ichhpurani in the statement.

Read more news:



Digital Payments Growing in India at 12.7% CAGR: KPMG



Amazon Alexa Offering Over 30,000 Skills in India

