While the Internet has made life easier, it has also seen its fair share of challenges, security being one of them. Online security has become a concern for both individuals and companies, making it necessary to come up with ways of preventing unauthorized access to private data and information. Virtual Private Networks, commonly known as VPNs, are powerful and popular tools that web surfers use to access the Internet with more security and privacy. Using a VPN on your Android device allows you to hide your IP, bypass geo-restrictions, protect your anonymity online and helps to keep personal data safe and secure.

Here are some of the best Android VPN applications for protection and security.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is arguably the best VPN for Android in terms of both privacy and security. The app is designed to work in such a way that you enter a one-time activation code, and it connects immediately your Android starts up. With over 3,000 servers in 94 countries and 256-bit encryption, the VPN application delivers great forward secrecy and DNS leak protection. This tool also keeps minimal metadata logs to ensure that neither your IP address nor online activity is recorded. Users can also connect up to three devices simultaneously, a factor that promotes convenience.

ExpressVPN app is not only straightforward and easy to use but also works seamlessly with a wide range of Android devices, including tablets, phones, and Android TV boxes. Using the VPN offers protection against privacy incursions such as tracking and ad injections. It makes it easy for web surfers to unblock most of the popular streaming sites from any location and has a server network that supports high- speed connections. One of the advantages of this VPN app is that there is a 30-day money-back guarantee window that allows users to try it before actually using it.

NordVPN

NordVPN is one of the most popular Android VPN apps owing to its notable features. Users have the choice of setting up the app to automatically connect to a given server on startup. The double VPN passes your connection through two different VPN servers to provide an extra layer of security. There is also OpenVPN protocol support over both UDP and TCP, with the ability to bypass anti-VPN firewalls on most of the geographically restricted sites. This VPN app offers great flexibility, allowing you to connect up to six devices simultaneously.

This Android app is easy to use, has a great interface, and is available on the Google Play Store. It has a ‘zero logs’ policy, meaning that it does not retain any data relating to how you use the VPN service or what you use it for. The 256-bit encryption and perfect forward secrecy prevent hackers and other persons from snooping on your online activities, while DNS leak protection offers security when using public Wi-Fi network. NordVPN supports fast speeds to allow for both streaming and downloading. With a large network and great features, this Android VPN app offers value for money.

Surfshark

Although Surfshark VPN is a newcomer, it has quickly claimed its space as one of the best Android VPN apps. It is a great choice for your Android device and can be used on as many devices as you wish. Compared to other apps in this list, Surfshark is comparatively more affordable, making it a great choice for buyers on a budget. With about 800 servers in 50 countries, this app does not store any user data and features both ad-blocking and tracker blocking to keep your online activities anonymous and ensure you enjoy a great browsing experience.

Surfshark’s Android app is stocked with a range of useful features. By using the Whitelister tool, you will be able to tunnel certain apps through a VPN while excluding some websites from the VPN connection so you can still use them as normal. The app also offers the option of auto-connecting to Wi-Fi networks and activating the automatic killswitch. You can also choose from either IKEv2 or OpenVPN protocols.However, the OpenVPN protocol is much safer and will ensure better protection and security of your private data and information.

VyprVPN

VyprVPN has operated its own network and provided services for a period of time. The provider has its own hardware, with a network of servers in more than 60 countries. This has made it a leader in terms of both speed and security. The dedicated app is well-optimized, with several protocols such as PPTP, L2TP/IPsec, OpenVPN, and Chameleon. This Android VPN application offers impressive overall performance and supports fast download speeds. Although VyprVPN can unblock sites such as Hulu and Netflix, it logs the real IP addresses of the users. The basic plan allows you to connect up to five devices at once.

One of the best features of this app is that it uses a kill switch. This means that it is able to block traffic in the event that there is a dropped VPN connection. In this way, traffic will not leak onto your encrypted network. This VPN app is also user-friendly, works well on most Android devices, and is perfect for streaming content. It has a 30-day money-back guarantee and can be set up to always connect in case of untrustworthy public Wi-Fi connections. While VyprVPN is a good performer, it is a bit pricier than its competitors.

IPVanish VPN

IPVanish VPN has over 1300 servers in more than 60 countries. Touted as the fastest Android VPN due to its impressive performance, this is a great option if you are looking to secure your local internet connection. This means that it supports fast download speeds from different locations. IPVanish has apps for almost every platform and provides great speeds locally and average speeds when abroad. The app allows you to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously and does not keep any logs whatsoever.However, unlike the 30 days provided by other VPNs, IPVanish has a money-back guarantee of only seven days.

When it comes to security, IPVanish is one of the most secure VPNs. The encryption and security protocols of the app are both industry standard. This Android app has Split Tunneling, which lets you choose which apps will connect to the VPN and which ones to use normally. However, this app has a number of downsides. It does not unblock all geo-restricted content and does not have a kill switch. This means that you will be exposed in the event that the VPN drops since your IP may be revealed. Another negative element that could drive folks away is the high price tag of the Android app.

Windscribe

If you are looking for an unpaid option that will still offer high levels of privacy and security, you should consider going for Windscribe. The free VPN unblocks certain streaming sites and is suitable for torrenting. Apart from boasting good speeds, it also employs strong security and does not keep any logs on your activity. This means that the Android app keeps your anonymous, makes it difficult for other people to track your online activities, and prevents hackers from accessing your private data.

Apart from Android, the app is also available for iOS, macOS, and Windows. You can connect as many devices as you wish at the same time, but you should always be mindful of the 10 GB cap that applies to free users. The fact that it is unpaid makes it popular among a good number of web surfers. In case the 10GB cap is not enough, you can always consider a low-cost premium tier.

Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access offers the perfect balance between performance and price. The Android app has over 3300 servers in 52 different locations and supports a maximum of 10 devices at a time. The app is easy to use and offers users numerous options and settings. Some of these features include UDP and TCP protocol settings, proxy support, port forwarding support, custom encryption, and the ability to define local and remote ports. There is also an auto-connection any time you join a VPN as well as a kill switch.

Some of the features that set this Android app apart are the user-friendly interface, with a big on/off button and the region/IP address at the bottom. The app not only offers impressive performance but also has a favorable privacy policy. Also, subscriptions are quite affordable whenever there is no free trial and are likely to help you enjoy great savings.

There is no doubt that the best Android VPN applications offer numerous advantages. With this knowledge, it will be easier to choose the best VPN application that will keep your private information safe and secure. Once you make your choice, you should proceed to down loan the applications from reliable sources. For instance, download Surfshark VPN from any location in the world to enjoy the various features that the application offers.

