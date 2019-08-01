Study links extramarital affairs with professional misconduct
Thursday, 01 August 2019, 07:48 Hrs
8
cmt right
7
Comment Right
13
cmt right
1
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email

New York - People who cheat on their spouses are significantly more likely to engage in misconduct in the workplace, a study said.

According to the findings published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers from the US looked at the records of police officers, financial advisers, white-collar criminals and senior executives who used the Ashley Madison marital infidelity website.

Operating under the slogan, "Life is short. Have an affair," Ashley Madison advertises itself as a dating service for married people to have "discreet encounters".

"This is the first study that's been able to look at whether there is a correlation between personal infidelity and professional conduct, and we find a strong correlation, which tells us that infidelity is informative about expected professional conduct," said researcher Samuel Kruger from the University of Texas.

The study found that Ashley Madison users, studied in professional settings, were more than twice as likely to engage in corporate misconduct.

The researchers investigated four study groups totalling 11,235 individuals using data on police officers, financial advisers, white-collar criminals, CEOs and CFOs.

Even after matching misconduct professionals to misconduct-free individuals with similar ages, genders and experiences and controlling for a wide range of executive and cultural variables, the researchers found that people with histories of misconduct were significantly more likely to use the Ashley Madison website.

Their findings suggest a strong connection between people's actions in their personal and professional lives and provide support to the idea that eliminating work place sexual misconduct may also reduce fraudulent activity.

"Our results show that personal sexual conduct is correlated with professional conduct.

"Eliminating sexual misconduct in the work place could have the extra benefit of contributing to more ethical corporate cultures in general," Kruger said.

Read More: Students with greater sense of belonging are helpful
Asean Foreign Ministers begin summit in Thailand


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.