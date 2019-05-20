Amazon launches flight booking service in India
Monday, 20 May 2019, 04:06 Hrs
10
cmt right
5
Comment Right
17
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Amazon launches flight booking service in India


 People in India can now use Amazon to book their domestic flights in addition to shopping, money transfers, utility bill payments, mobile recharges -- all through one single app, the e-commerce giant announced on Saturday.

Amazon has partnered with online travel and leisure activities platform Cleartrip to launch the service. "We are excited to partner with Cleartrip and share their passion of creating best in class travel experiences," Shariq Plasticwala, Director, Amazon Pay, said in a statement.

Amazon said it would not levy any additional charges in case customers cancel the ticket. They would only have to pay the airline cancellation penalty, the company said. 

Customers can find the flights icon on the Amazon Pay page in the Amazon mobile app and on the website.

"We're delighted to add domestic flight bookings enabling customers to do more with their Amazon app and for prime members to get more value from their membership," Plasticwala added.



Read More News:



Bank credit up 13.24% , deposits up 10% in FY19: RBI



Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Technology
Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is still developing its previously announced "Vacatio..
US Indian
Facebook-owned photo messaging app Instagram has launched the beta version of its in-app sh..
Business
The Pentagon has selected Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS, the cloud computing arm ..
Entertainment
"Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin doesn't want season eight to be the final chapter of "..
Finance
The Reserve Bank of India injected a total liquidity of Rs 2.98 lakh crore in the market in 20..
Startup City
Youth are leading India's start-up ecosystem where the median age of founder-entrepreneurs..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will laun..
Gadgets
Google Pixel and OnePlus smartphones are catching up and giving stiff competition to Samsu..
Career
Wiley, a global leader in research and education has announced a series of blended learning progr..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.