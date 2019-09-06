5KPlayer - Free 4K UHD Player for Windows and Mac

Technology is not only booming in the professional fields but also influence individuals when it comes to their personal lives and desires.

Today, video technology is enhancing the user experience for HDR and 4K videos. 4K – also known as UHD – are designed to meet the latest or greatest in picture quality. These video formats offer the user a picture with 4-times the pixel resolution and density than that provided by the normal HD 1080p video players for Windows and Mac. However, the built-in players for Windows and Mac sometimes just cannot handle high-quality videos like 4K.

So, you need a 4k video player, which provide the clearest picture. That’s where the 5KPlayer for Windows and Mac comes into play. Currently, 5KPlayer is the best 4K video player for Windows to enjoy your 4K videos. The player is likewise designed to flawlessly play Ultra HD videos without blemish.

Besides serving as a great 4K video player Windows, it also offers a great user experience on Mac as it can play DVDs, audio, streaming media, radio, and other transcode multimedia files. Similarly, it is a safe 4K player mac, which is both virus-free and spyware-free. It works perfectly on Mac – thus regarded as one of the best media HD players for both Windows and Mac.

Hardware Acceleration

There are many video players that face issues while playing UHD videos. This is not the case with 5KPlayer. In addition, it supports DXVA-2, which is DirectX hardware acceleration that use your system’s GPU to enhance the overall video quality. Simply put, it does not cause any blemish or stuttering. The hardware acceleration is powered by DXVA as well as AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA.

Multi-Video and Audio Formats

There are many file formats – and 5KPlayer support them. For instance, it is able to support M2TS, MKV, AVI, MP4, FLV, WMV, and other video formats, particularly the HEVC, HDR. The performance of this media player in HEVC or H.265 file playback and streaming is flawless, which keeps millions of users satisfied. For audio, you can play DTS Multichannel Surround Sound, MP3 Music, AAC, WMA, AC3, ALAC, and FLAC lossless audio files.

5KPlayer is equipped with True-Theater technology, which supports a lot of formats and ensures that they are played in the best quality available. Not only was it designed to enhance video and audio playback quality but it also plays 4K, 5K, 8K, UHD, and other video formats without any stuttering or distortion.

Other Features

In addition, it has an Airplay server, which allows the program or application to stream HEVC or H.265 encoded 4K videos in AVI, MOV, MKV, and MP4 formats with different airplay-enables devices – including Apple TV, 5K iMac, and Windows PC.

5KPlayer has another unique feature – i.e. DLNA, which can be used to share audio and videos over Wi-Fi without any lag or quality loss. However, you need to ensure that all the devices are connected through the same network.

Furthermore, when you opt to consume video content from Daily-motion, Vimeo, and YouTube, you need a top-notch quality media player to download videos. It is because these websites do not offer video downloading facility to the users.

Conclusion

5KPlayer is a free 4K video player and a great alternative if you are using default Windows or Mac media players. It has an easy-to-use user interface. The media player is free and has some unique and interesting features that other media players don’t support. Download 5KPlayer for free and enjoy watching high definition videos without any lag or stutter.

