JioFiber enters 1,600 Indian cities, plans start from Rs 699

Set to create massive ripples in the growing digital streaming and video-on-demand market, Reliance Jio on Thursday commercially rolled out its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service "JioFiber" across 1,600 cities in India where the users will have an integrated experience of broadband, on-demand entertainment, voice-video calling and unlimited data, among others.



With the Jiofiber welcome offer, the customers will get TV, 4K Set Top Box, OTT App Subscription and unlimited data. Every Jiofiber user will get a set-top box (even with a monthly plan). Those opting for Gold plan and above will get a TV set.



The customers will enjoy ultra high-speed broadband (up to 1 Gbps), free domestic voice calling, conferencing and international calling, TV video calling and conferencing, entertainment over-the-top (OTT) apps, gaming, home networking, security and VR experience.



JioFiber plan rentals start at Rs 699 a monthand go up to Rs 8,499 and even the lowest tariff starts with 100 Mbps speed, the company said in a statement.



"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and all of JioFiber has been designed with the sole purpose of giving you a delightful experience. The launch of JioFiber, with its revolutionary services is just the beginning of a new and exciting journey," said Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd.



Jio has priced the plans at less than one-10th the global rates -- to make it accessible for all.



"As always, we will continue working hard to bring more such amazing services to your home and take Jio Fiber to the next level. I want to specially thank our 5 lakh JioFiber Preview users, who have contributed significantly in perfecting our product and service experience," Akash added.



In its 42nd annual general meeting last month, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had announced the launch of its much-awaited Jio GigaFiber services.



Currently, the average fixed-line broadband speed in India is 25Mbps. Even in the US, it is around 90Mbps.



"JioFiber, India's first 100 per cent all-fiber broadband service, will start from 100Mbps and go all the way up to 1Gbps. This will propel India to top 5 broadband nations globally," said the company.



Under the long-term plans, JioFiber users will have access to 3, 6 and 12 month plans that provides substantially higher value. Through bank tie-ups, Jio will provide attractive EMI schemes.



For existing JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with them for upgrading their services.



On a comparative basis, the biggest competitor of Jio GigaFiber in the Indian market is Bharti Airtel with its Airtel V-Fiber broadband service that too offers speed of up to 100 Mbps In Delhi.



Airtel's monthly plans start from Rs 799 with internet speeds of up to 40 Mbps and 100GB broadband data. The 100 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 1,099 per month with 300GB broadband data. The company also has Rs 1,599 and Rs 1,999 plan with speeds up to 300 Mbps and 100 Mbps respectively. The Rs 1,999 plan does not come with a data limit.



State-owned BSNL also offers a wide range of plan on its Broadband Internet Service on Bharat Fiber (FTTH). BSNL's Bharat Fiber plans start from Rs 777 to Rs 16,999 per month. The cheapest Rs 777 plan brings up to 50 Mbps speeds till 500 GB and the speed is throttled to 2 Mbps beyond the data limit.



The 100 Mbps plan starts from Rs 1,277 and comes with a data limit of 750GB. The costliest Rs 16,999 plan offers up to 100 Mbps broadband speed till 170GB per day and up to 10 Mbps speed post the exhaustion of the data limit. There is also a 40GB plan priced at Rs 2,499, 50GB plan at Rs 3999, 80GB at Rs 5,999, 120GB at Rs 9,999, and 170GB at Rs 16,999.

