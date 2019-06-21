When Meezaan Stepped in for Ranveer Singh
Friday, 21 June 2019, 05:13 Hrs
7
cmt right
4
Comment Right
12
cmt right
4
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Meezan


Actor Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan says there were a few scenes in 'Padmaavat' where he stepped in for actor Ranveer Singh.

Meezaan will officially enter Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Malaal'.

During an appearance on Zoom's 'By Invite Only', Meezaan revealed that he first featured in 'Padmaavat' instead of Ranveer in two scenes, read a statement.

He said: "I was assisting Sanjay sir for the movie 'Padmaavat'. I was at the set, when they were discussing how it's going to be difficult to shoot some scenes because Ranveer was unavailable due to a brand commitment.

"But Sanjay sir said 'we'll do it', and to my surprise, he turned to me and said I should do it. The next day on the set, they asked me to memorise all Ranveer's gestures and lines."

Meezaan added: "There are two scenes in 'Padmaavat' where I stood in for Ranveer Singh."



Read More News:



I know What to Expect from Trolls: Samantha



Ranveer Warned by Brock Lesnar's Advocate
 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.