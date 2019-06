Ranveer Warned by Brock Lesnar's Advocate

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been warned by WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman for using a phrase made popular by him.



The matter stems from Ranveer using a known phrase that Heyman and Lesnar apparently devised for their time in the WWE. Heyman would root for Lesnar by shouting: "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat," every time the latter stepped inside the ring.



The "Padmaavat" star used the phrase with a twist when he posted an image with Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya from the India-Pakistan match at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.



Ranveer captioned his photograph along with Pandya: "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya ma boi, unstoppable."



This led Heyman to point out on Twitter: "Ranveer Singh are you F'N kidding me? 1 - It's eat, sleep conquer, repeat. 2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and Brock Lesnar. 3 - I am litigious 4 - Eat Sleep Deposition repeat."



Ranveer is yet to reply to Heyman.



Read More News:



PC's Bold Wax Figure Unveiled in London



Sony Music India, Desi Hip Hop Enter Partnership

Source: IANS