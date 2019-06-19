Sony Music India, Desi Hip Hop Enter Partnership
Wednesday, 19 June 2019, 13:56 Hrs
17
cmt right
23
Comment Right
32
cmt right
8
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email
Sony


Global music company Sony Music has joined hands with digital media company Desi Hip Hop Inc to give a push to hip hop culture in India.

Through this partnership, Sony Music and Desi Hip Hop (DHH) will work together to discover, develop and market Indian and diasporic hip-hop talent from around the world, read a statement. 

Raafat Ullah, Creative Director at Desi Hip Hop, said: "We've been building this platform for over a decade to nurture and showcase South Asian hip hop talent and promote unity amongst our people around the world." 

Hardik Dave, CEO of Desi Hip Hop Inc, added: "It's rewarding to see this movement grow and make the impact that we've always envisioned; and as Desi Hip Hop turns the corner from a culture to a category, we are excited to be working alongside a partner like Sony Music India who believes in this vision." 

Arjun Sankalia, Head International Repertoire and Special Projects at Sony Music India, said: "Hip hop has always been close to our hearts -- more so since we began working the genre in 2015 with ‘Mere gully mein'. 

"We're 100 per cent committed to hip hop and are glad to have found a like-minded partner in DHH who have been flying the flag for South Asian hip hop for over a decade."

The first release via this association will be "Borof" by Los Angeles-based hip hop crew Bhanga Bangla.



Read More News:



Siblings Add New Twist to Hrithik, Kangana Spat



Big B Feels Resul Gives him too Much Credits
 


Source: IANS
SPOTLIGHT
Entertainment
Actor Dhanush, whose last Hindi release was R. Balkis "Shamitabh", may be working in another H..
Travel
Imagine life being a romantic Bollywood song of the 90's. All those exotic frames punched into one..
Career
Les Roches Global Hospitality Education, a multi-national hospitality management institute, a..
Startup City
With cities growing rapidly and infrastructure not keeping pace, the daunting work com..
Business
Automobile major MG Motors India on Wednesday said that it plans to manufacture electric vehicle E..
Enterprise IT
Taking on streaming giants like Netflix and Hulu, Walt Disney Co. has announced it will ..
Technology
To ensure uninterrupted functioning of the app in areas of low networks, Facebook-owned..
Gadgets
Yamaha Music India has launched its first Indian keyboard PSR I500 under the 'Make in India' initi..
Finance
India's tea exports increased by 11.5 per cent to 17.93 million kgs in April this year aga..

© 2019 siliconindia.com All rights reserved.