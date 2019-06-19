Sony Music India, Desi Hip Hop Enter Partnership



Global music company Sony Music has joined hands with digital media company Desi Hip Hop Inc to give a push to hip hop culture in India.



Through this partnership, Sony Music and Desi Hip Hop (DHH) will work together to discover, develop and market Indian and diasporic hip-hop talent from around the world, read a statement.



Raafat Ullah, Creative Director at Desi Hip Hop, said: "We've been building this platform for over a decade to nurture and showcase South Asian hip hop talent and promote unity amongst our people around the world."



Hardik Dave, CEO of Desi Hip Hop Inc, added: "It's rewarding to see this movement grow and make the impact that we've always envisioned; and as Desi Hip Hop turns the corner from a culture to a category, we are excited to be working alongside a partner like Sony Music India who believes in this vision."



Arjun Sankalia, Head International Repertoire and Special Projects at Sony Music India, said: "Hip hop has always been close to our hearts -- more so since we began working the genre in 2015 with ‘Mere gully mein'.



"We're 100 per cent committed to hip hop and are glad to have found a like-minded partner in DHH who have been flying the flag for South Asian hip hop for over a decade."



The first release via this association will be "Borof" by Los Angeles-based hip hop crew Bhanga Bangla.



Read More News:



Siblings Add New Twist to Hrithik, Kangana Spat



Big B Feels Resul Gives him too Much Credits



Source: IANS