Western Penduz's New Music Video Featuring Jannat Zubair is a 100 Percent Love Song

Western Penduz’s new song titled ‘Down Town Wal Gediyan’, has been launched by Times Music and Speed Records. The foot-tapping Punjabi love song features very talented and extremely beautiful Jannat Zubair who has been working in the television industry for almost a decade.

Commenting on their new song, Western Penduz, says, “We believe in creating music that can be played everywhere, in the gym, while driving, travelling or in a party. So when someone listens to the song, they can't really boil it down to just one genre. We have done a lot of upbeat tracks and we wanted to do a happy love song. And this song just happened to be the perfect one”.

Known for their unique style of music, their songs have made them an internet sensation. With tracks like ‘Fruit’, ‘No Relationship’, their music strikes a chord with the young generation. The video of ‘Down Town Wal Gediyan’ will feature Dee and Jannat Zubair in a posh international location. The song will be available to watch/listen on Speed Records YouTube channel.

Famous for her role in ‘Phulwa’ on Colors TV, Jannat Zubair has starred in many TV shows, films and a sensational social media celebrity with nine million followers on Instagram. Speaking about her role in the music video, Jannat Zubair, comments, “When I was approached for this song, it was love at first listen. The beats, the music and the voice - everything sounded perfect. I had a great time shooting the song. We had a great crew working on the track. It was great fun”.

