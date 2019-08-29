Top Movie Releases this Week (Aug 30 - Sept 5)

August has blessed us with quite a few huge releases like Mission Mangal, and Once upon a Time in Hollywood, but none of them beats the hype that Saaho has created in the last couple of months. After postponing the release a number of times, the movie lovers can finally witness this epic movie in the theatres near them. As August comes to an end, there are several other movies which are releasing this week along with the mighty Saaho. Despite releasing in multiple languages, the other movies industries have something to offer as well. Check out these movie releases this week in the theatres near you.

Saaho (Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam)

Made with a budget of over 350 crore, Saaho is an upcoming Indian action thriller film directed by Sujeeth. With a star-studded cast of Prabhas (Baahubali fame), Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh, Saaho has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu with IMAX cameras.

The movie is produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar. International stunt choreographer, Kenny Bates is the man behind the action scenes. The songs for the movie are composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Ghibran. Earlier, the teaser and the trailer of the movie received tremendous reception by recording 96 million and 98 million views respectively.