Vijay Varma Starts Shooting for 'Hurdang'
Friday, 05 July 2019, 13:43 Hrs
vijay


"Gully Boy" actor Vijay Varma has started shooting for Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt's next directorial "Hurdang" in Prayagraj.

"We are all so excited to shoot this one. The workshops and reading were amazing. I'm feeling pretty nervous to play this extremely layered character and I hope to do justice," Vijay said in a statement. 

"Hurdang" is being touted as a love story set in the backdrop of the 1990s, a time when the youth fought for their rights and spent a great deal of time to find self-realisation and had a strong desire to stand up for rights. 

The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Nushrat Bharucha. 

Vijay is also set to star in Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy", which is his first international project. 

He will be seen playing the character of Rasheed, a student at Brahmpur University and also an Arabic teacher. The shooting of the series is set to begin this September. 



Source: IANS
