Working with Bhansali a Dream for all Artistes: Puranik



Singer-composer Shreyas Puranik assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the music of "Bajirao Mastani", "Padmaavat" and "Malaal". He says working with the filmmaker and composer is a dream for every artiste.



"It's been a privilege to assist Sanjay Sir on the music of 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat' and now 'Malaal'. This is my third movie with him and his vision and knowledge about different cultures are on a different level which reflects on each and every composition," Puranik told IANS.



Asked about his first project with Bhansali, the young composer said: "Associating with Bhansali Sir is a dream for every artiste and mine got fulfilled when Sandeep Singh (ex CEO, Bhansali Productions) introduced me to Sanjay Sir. I started as a music assistant and eventually got an opportunity to compose 'Gajanana' for 'Bajirao Mastani'."



On his music for the forthcoming film "Malaal", he shared: "'Malaal' is a Mumbai-based love story depicting Maharashtrian culture. Sanjay Sir believed in me and my music, and gave me an opportunity to compose and sing 'Naad Khula', which is a romantic track.



"I have also sung Marathi rap in ‘Aila re', composed by Sanjay Sir and sung by Vishal Dadlani. It was an amazing experience to be a part of 'Malaal'."



Source: IANS