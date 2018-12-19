SHAREit Partners with Hungama Play to Widen Content Catalogue



SHAREit, a one stop content platform announces partnership with Hungama Play, a video-on-demand platform owned by Hungama. The partnership will see SHAREit users enjoy Hungama Play’s massive (Subscription video on demand) and AVOD (Ad based video on demand) content archive. It will also allow SHAREit users to enjoy a multi-lingual and multi-genre content bouquet consisting of movies, short films, short-format and long-format videos, and Hungama Originals.



Jason Wang, CBO, SHAREit, affirms, “It gives us immense pleasure to collaborate with Hungama Play, one of the leading video on demand platforms in the country. As SHAREit is building a strong content platform, our partnership with Hungama Play will benefit our users across India who will get access to a wide range of content in various languages that they can enjoy. We currently have over 400million users in India and our aim is to offer them with quality entertainment content”.



Being one of the most extensive content portfolios, SHAREit has more than 1.5 billion users globally and the app has reached out to more than 200 countries and regions. It also aims to make digital content equally accessible for everyone despite user’s location and internet quality. SHAREit widens its user base not only in Tier 1, but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. However, the association will provide the users a daily dose of entertainment content that they can enjoy at their leisure.



Commenting on the collaboration, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media, says, “At Hungama, we believe in offering our users an enriching experience that is backed by convenience and places the power of choice in the hands of the users. Our partnership with SHAREit will help us add a widely popular platform to our existing customer touchpoints. We are certain that SHAREit users will enjoy and appreciate our multi-genre, multi-lingual and original content library”.



Founded in 1999, Hungama is a leading digital entertainment and it aims to include more consumers under the umbrella of digital entertainment. Hungama’s portfolio covers a wide spectrum of services that have touched over a billion lives in more than 70 countries. Also, it is also able to work with telecom, DTH, ISP and OEM partners to create unique and engaging entertainment destination for consumers.



