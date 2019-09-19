India-based Uniphore Raise 52 Million USD in Series C Funding

The new round of funding will accelerate the company’s go-to-market in North America, and will also support to use conversational service automation.

FREMONT, CA: A Chennai-based global conversational Artificial Intelligence technology company, Uniphore has raised 51 million USD in a Series C round led by March Capital Partners. The other participants in the funding round were Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures), Sistema Asia, CXO Fund, ITP, Iron Pillar, Patni Family, and other investors.

Uniphore builds artificial intelligence-based robots that can understand queries and respond to customers. It is also able to provide a host of analytics to companies on the quality of service. The company will invest this fund in research and development for the next wave of innovation on its platform and will utilize to speed up its go-to-market in North America. BNP Paribas, NTT Data, and PNB MetLife are some of the customers of Uniphore.

CEO and co-founder of Uniphore, Umesh Sachdev said in a statement that, the new Series C funding represents a major milestone for the company. The funding will support the company to utilize AI-enabled conversational service automation (CSA) to enhance customer service and accelerate its global expansion. He has moved to Silicon Valley, where the company has set up its second base with the aim to spread out the company’s reach in North America.

Sumant Mandal, managing director of March Capital Partners appreciates the conversational AI technology of Uniphore and says it is changing the way brands are serving and engaging with their customers. Its technology can recognize the true intent of customer calls and can predict what comes next. March Capital Partners is excited to be part of Uniphore.

Earlier, Uniphore had collected over $20 million through Series A and B rounds from Krish Gopalakrishnan and ex-Cisco chairman John Chambers, IDG Ventures, IIFL, and other investors. Last year the company experienced 300 percent year-over-year growth.

Read More: Houston Is Ready To Hail "Howdy Modi!"

Paytm invests Rs 250 crore to boost its travel business