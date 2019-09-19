Houston Is Ready To Hail

Indian Prime Minister Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump will address the gathering on September 22 at the NRG Stadium.

FREMONT, CA: The energy capital of the United States, Houston is all set to host the mega "Howdy Modi!" an Indian-American community summit for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The community summit will be held on September 22nd at NRG Stadium, which is one of America's largest professional football stadiums. The Texas India Forum expects a crowd of 50,000 to attend the summit, using the full capacity of the stadium in concert configuration.

For the first time, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump would share the platform to address the massive crowd of Indian-American community. During the session "Shared Dreams, Bright Future" they will discuss the success of Indian-Americans as well as the strength of the US-India relationship.

The organizers have put together a 90-minute cultural program that is a celebration of Indian-Americans and their contributions to the cultural, intellectual, and social landscape of the United States "Woven: The Indian-American Story." Huge billboards have sprung up across Houston and other places to welcome Modi on his U.S. tour. Over 60 U.S. lawmakers will be attending the event. Over 1,000 volunteers and 650 Texas-based Welcome Partner organizations is supporting and organizing the event.

It is the first U.S. visit of Narendra Modi after winning a second term as Prime Minister. He will be visiting the U.S. from September 21 to September 27 for the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly or U.N. General Assembly. He will also have a meeting with the CEOs of energy companies in Houston, before heading to New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

Jugal Malani, the convener of the "Howdy, Modi!" organizing committee, says that they are excited to host this event at the renowned NRG Stadium. This summit will be the largest ever gathering of Indian-Americans and friends of India.

More than six hundred and twelve organizations have registered as Welcome Partners for the community reception. ACES Foundation, Agni Foundation For The Arts, Bay Area Telugu Association, Baytown Indian Community, Char Dham Hindu Temple, Chicago Associaltion Of Rajasthanis In America,Develop Empower Synergize India, Dallas Indian Lions Club, Mashya Pradesh Mitra Mandal, Mahatama Gandhi Memorial Of North Texas,Zoroastrian Association Of Houstan, Young Jain Professionals, Youniversal Fest, United Punjabi Of America, Harayanavis In Texas, Immanuel Marthoma Church Of Houstan are some of the organization taking part for the event.

