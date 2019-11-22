Hungama & Flipkart Join Hands to Offer Premium Content Experiences to Shoppers

Hungama, one of the leading digital entertainment companies in the country join hands with Flipkart, to offer Flipkart’s customers the easy access to its premium services. Flipkart shoppers will have the option to redeem ‘Flipkart SuperCoins’, a premium subscription of Hungama Music, a leading music streaming platform in India and Hungama Play, a popular video streaming platform in the country. The membership can be accessed in the’flipkart Plus Zone’ on the Flipkart platform.

Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media, comments, “At Hungama, we have always believed in creating enriching experiences for our users. We were the first in the industry to gamify streaming and create an innovative loyalty program of our own called Hungama Rewards. This program rewards users for every action they take on our music and video platforms allowing them to exchange the coins earned for exciting physical merchandise and digital experiences. Our partnership with Flipkart leverages natural synergies between the two programs and takes our commitment to gamification a step further while making shopping a rewarding experience for their users”.

With the partnership, Hungama allows Flipkart consumers to earn a year-long subscription for Hungama Play Pro in exchange for 200 SuperCoins or Hungama Music Pro in exchange for 100 SuperCoins. In addition, it also allows consumers to earn three-month subscriptions for Hungama Play Pro and Hungama Music Pro by redeeming 50 SuperCoins on each platform of theirs.

Commenting on this, Prakash Sikaria, VP, Growth & Monetization, Flipkart, comments, “With SuperCoins, our customers will now be rewarded for doing everything they love, while gaining access to a host of never-before-seen rewards and services, offering greater value, flexibility and choice. We are delighted to partner with Hungama, a leader in the field of digital entertainment, while giving our consumers the platform to enjoy Hungama Music and Hungama Play’s premium library of music, movies, short-format videos, original shows and more”.

Also, the users can enjoy ad-free access to over 10 million songs and music videos in 20+ Indian and international languages. The Hungama Play Pro allows users to view the platform’s premium library, which comprises of 5000 films in English, Hindi and regional languages, more than 1500 short films, 7500+ hours of kids and television content in multiple languages, along with over 150,000 short-format videos across various genres like music, film gossip, humour, spiritual and more.