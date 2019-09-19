Drishti Soft Solutions Rebrands to Ameyo & Aims to Control Customer Engagement Space

One of the leading market leaders in customer engagement solutions, Drishti Soft Solutions announced the business’ rebrand to Ameyo. The word ‘Ameyo’ translates from Sanskrit which means ‘boundless’ is credited to the long-time trusted contact center software provider’s ambition to dominate the enterprise contact center market in emerging geographies.

Bishal Lacchiramka, CEO, Ameyo, says, “With a wide pool of talent to choose from, Ameyo is taking the Make in India theme to the world. Despite the current global economic outlook, there is a vast global opportunity for Indian firms to replicate the local success and build world class solutions. Large Indian enterprises which operate at scale, provide us with the opportunity to solve complex problems and offer best practices to implement in organizations across the emerging economies. Ameyo has more than a decade of customer engagement experience and a vibrant ecosystem of partners and third-party CRMs (Freshdesk, Zendesk, MS Dynamics, Leadsquared, Salesforce, and Zoho CRM), and is geared to offer next-generation customer engagement and automation products for large scale sales and service functions of the top 100 enterprises in the region”.

Known for offering solutions across customer service, digital sales and support to medium and large enterprises, Ameyo has over 2000 customers and makes more than one billion interactions every day. Among geographies, Ameyo follows a 4-P approach of people, process, product and partnership to replicate an Indian success story.

“Rising consumer expectations, high adoption of mobile and data, low CRM adoption and increasing competition from tech innovators is driving strong demand for omnichannel customer engagement solutions in South East Asia, Middle East, and Africa. Ameyo today has strong references in most of these countries with partnerships and local capabilities in place. We have been winning customers over large global brands because of our local expertise and unmatched price-value proposition. Lately, we have also launched the Cloud Contact Center as a service in major hubs like the UAE, Japan, South Africa, Singapore, Malaysia, Nigeria, and Kenya through partners. We aspire to be the largest provider of Contact Center solutions in Emerging geographies over the next 3 years”, Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder, Ameyo.

Founded in 2003, Ameyo is customer experience platform that supports enterprises of all sizes to connect, serve and support their customers. Designed on latest and robust technology, Ameyo delivers customer engagement solutions that helps businesses to improve productivity and profitability and meet the goals of customer acquisition and retention.



