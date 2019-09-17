India Server Market Declines, Reaches $350.2 Mn in Q2

The overall Indian server market has witnessed a Year-over-Year (YoY) decline of 1 per cent in terms of revenue to reach $350.2 million in the second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) versus $353.9 million in 2Q18, said a new report by International Data Corporation (IDC) on Tuesday.



According to the IDC's mew "Asia/Pacific Quarterly Server Tracker" (which excludes Japan), 2Q19, the x86 server market accounts for 89.9 per cent of the overall server market in terms of revenue.



"Indian enterprises are transitioning from on-premise servers and virtual servers to Cloud workloads. We have noticed spend on compute platforms shifting from traditional IT towards private Cloud and public Cloud," Harshal Udatewar, Market Analyst, Server, IDC India, said in a statement.



The contribution to the x86 server market primarily came from professional services, telecommunication and retail verticals. The market segment witnessed large deals from IT and ITeS customers, nationalised banks, telecom service providers and e-retail in India during 2Q19.



The overall x86 server market declined YoY by 4.9 per cent in terms of revenue to be valued at $314.8 million in 2Q19 from $330.9 million in 2Q18.



In 2Q19, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) regained its position as the leading player in the India x86 server market with revenue of $108.4 million and revenue share of 34.4 per cent. HPE grew YoY by 15.5% with major wins coming in from telecommunication vertical.



Dell Technologies was the second leading player with a revenue share of 22.8 per cent at a revenue of $71.7 million. Dell Technologies failed to register big wins in this quarter contributing to 13.8 per cent YoY decline in their performance.



Cisco was ranked third with a revenue share of 6.6 per cent followed by Lenovo which came in at the fourth position with a revenue share of 5.6 per cent.

Read More News:

Wipro Ties up with German i4.0 for Digital Manufacturing

Google to pay 1 bn euro fine to end French tax fraud probe