Clix Capital raises $40 mn from existing investors

New Delhi: Digital lending player Clix Capital Services Pvt Ltd on Monday announced that it raised $40 million (around Rs 280 crore) from its existing investors AION Capital Partners Ltd as well as promoters Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla in its latest round of capital infusion.

In a statement, Clix said that the latest round of funding will be used to expand the business across its varied segments, especially consumer finance and digital platforms.

"With the fresh equity infusion, Clix is planning to continue its steady credit quality-led growth, focussing on the retail-lending segment to achieve a 70 per cent composition by March 2020. The company believes the current liquidity squeeze in the lending space is also likely to present additional opportunities for selective acquisitions," it said.

