Punjab CM to attend World Economic Forum in Davos

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will attend the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, to be inaugurated on January 21, 2020.



The Chief Minister had accepted the invitation of WEF President Borge Brende to attend the 50th annual meeting, an official spokesperson said here on Thursday.



Singh thanked Brende for acknowledging the progressive initiatives by Punjab to establish itself as a prominent investment destination among the global investors.



In his letter of invitation, Brende had referred to the wide-ranging reforms launched under Singh's leadership, saying those reforms "had been pivotal in improving the business climate in Punjab, promoting inclusive development and establishing it as a leading investment destination".

