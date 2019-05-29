Ascent Introduces AEN for PAN-Asian Executives



Ascend, a nonprofit PAN-Asian membership organization for business professionals and executives, intends to build a broader, aligned executive community through the Ascent Executive Network (AEN) in US & Canada, while ensuring programs maintain and address regional requirements in the marketplace.



AEN was created to connect, inspire, and prepare PAN-Asian executives for executive leadership & board positions. Through this unified network, Ascend continues its expansion to focus on PAN-Asians in broader diversity and multicultural organizations at the executive level, and reinforces its commitment to advance the role and contributes of current and future PAN-Asian executives



"It's a fact that PAN-Asians are underrepresented in leadership positions. This disparity accelerated our efforts to advocate for advancement and increase the pipeline of PAN-Asian senior executives while also providing a network for leaders deeply committed to giving back to the community," says Anna W. Mok, President Elect, Ascend; Co-Founder, Ascend Pinnacle and Partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP.



The first AEN Symposium would be held at Ascent National Convention & Career Fair in Washington, DC. Regional events and roundtables would be held at selected cities throughout the year. The inaugural Ascent Asian Employee Resource Group (ERG) Leadership Council would be sponsored by Pfizer, and it will also focus on innovative diversity and inclusion initiatives for leaders to engage & learn from the broader network.



Michael Ku, VP, Global Clinical Supply, Pfizer states, "Pfizer is a long-standing partner of Ascend and a supporter of its efforts to promote diversity and inclusion broadly. Within the Ascend Executive Network, we are establishing a leadership council of Asian ERG sponsors and are excited to partner with corporate leaders from various industries to share best practices for building a robust pipeline of future PAN-Asian talent."



