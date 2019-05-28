TCS listed among top 50 US companies for diversity
Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 13:25 Hrs
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a part of the Tata group which generated consolidated revenues of $20.9 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, has been recognized in DiversityInc's "2019 Top 50 Companies for Diversity" in the US.

TCS was selected as one of DiversityInc's Top 50 Companies -- out of more than 1,800 assessed organizations - for its sustained investments and efforts in diversity and inclusion, the company said in a statement.

"Our workforce diversity is fuelling the innovation that's helping our customers succeed in a Business 4.0 world," said Balaji Ganapathy, Head, Workforce Effectiveness, TCS.

"Equally important is our work to expand access to opportunities for underserved and marginalized groups in the communities where we operate," he added.

TCS provides business transformation services to customers across all 50 US states and Washingtion DC, with a diverse local workforce that comprises 70 nationalities, and women making up 28 per cent of the base.

Since 2014, TCS has hired more than 20,000 Americans and is one of the nation's largest job creators in IT sector. This figure includes more than 1,500 recent college graduates.

TCS has extended support for Million Women Mentors (MWM), the National Center for Women and Information Technology (NCWIT), STEMconnector, US2020, NPower and more.

"Through MWM, TCS' platform and technology services have connected more than 60 companies and 60 youth-service partners across 43 states," informed the company.

"DiversityInc Top 50 Companies have a decisive advantage, because they treat people more fairly than other companies," said Luke Visconti, Founder and CEO, DiversityInc.

DiversityInc focuses on the benefits diversity brings to businesses.

TCS has over 424,000 of the world's best-trained consultants in 46 countries.



