Intex Launches Two New Multimedia Speakers

NEW DELHI: Domestic mobile handset maker Intex Technologies on Monday launched two new speakers for Rs 5,700 and Rs 8,200, respectively.

Sporting attractive LED screens, the new range of IT 6020 SUFB (5.1 channel) and IT 9500 SUFB (2.0 channel tower) speakers have built-in FM radio, USB/SD card reader and AUX in support to connect devices such as televisions, DVD players and computers.

"With these two products, we are providing feature-rich specifications and design for a high-end performance to our customers," Nidhi Markanday, Director and Business Head (Consumer Durables & IT Peripherals), Intex Technologies said in a statement.

The speakers are designed to deliver a better audio experience for home and commercial use.

Read Also:

Take a Look at these Obscure Apple Products

Phones that can be a Smart Replacement for Your DSLR Camera

This Diwali Buy a Laptop for Your Loved Ones

Not Happy with the New MacBook Pro? Have a Look at these Windows Alternatives