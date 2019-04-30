Amazon India sees 56% growth in e-commerce exporters

Amazon India on Tuesday said the number of global sellers from the country increased 56 per cent in 2018, crossing $1 billion in e-commerce exports for the first time.



Amazon launched the Global Selling Programme in India four years ago with the aim of enabling small-and-medium sized Indian sellers to reach customers in other parts of the world.



More than 50,000 Indian exporters are now part of the programme, selling over 140 million "Made in India" products to customers across the globe, Amazon said.



"Amazon is confident that the Global Selling programme will hit the $5 billion mark by 2023 fuelling the growth of lakhs of Indian manufacturers, exporters and small enterprises," said Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Amazon India.



Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana emerged as the leading states with most international exporters on Amazon in 2018, according to the second edition of the Amazon Export Digest released on Tuesday.



Home, books, apparel, jewellery, kitchen and health and personal care witnessed a huge demand from international customers across ethnicities, the report said.



The report also includes performance numbers about growth of Indian sellers exporting to Australia, a new marketplace for Indian sellers which was added as part of the Global Selling Programme in 2018.



More than 500 Indian exporters are now offering over 12 million products to customers across Australia, said the report.

