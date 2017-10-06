Oracle announces new batches of its startup accelerator in India
By SiliconIndia
Cloud major Oracle on Thursday announced the first cohort for its "Startup Cloud Accelerator" programme in Mumbai and Delhi, and its third cohort in Bengaluru.
Shortlisted from several hundreds of startup applicants, the new cohort comprises a mix of companies that use analytics, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.
"We are pleased with the overwhelming response to the 'Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator' programme," said Sanket Atal, Group Vice President of Development, Oracle India, in a statement.
"Each of the new startups bring a unique proposition to their industry and come with high-growth potential," he added.
The selected startups from Mumbai are Disprz, KiviHealth, iphawk, dooLoopTech and Moneytor and from Delhi are iNICU, RepUp, Original4sure, Digital Agents Interactive and ChatterOn.
The third cohort of startups from Bengaluru include Dressire, MusicMuni, SafeHats, StatDecisionLabs andTeknospire.
Launched in April 2016, the "Oracle Startup Cloud Accelerator" is a next-generation startup acceleration initiative driven by Oracle R&D.
