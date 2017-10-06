siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

Increase in new businesses accelerates services expansion: PMI
34
cmt right
27
Comment Right
38
cmt right
12
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email

The Indian service sector's output expanded in September, due to "renewed increases in new business", a key macro-economic data showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) Business Activity Index rose from 47.5 in August to 50.7, "a reading that was indicative of a slight pace of expansion".



The Nikkei India Manufacturing PMI released on Tuesday showed that the composite indicator of manufacturing performance, stood at 51.2 in September.



The manufacturing index remained unchanged from August. However, it indicated a modest improvement in manufacturing sector business conditions in September.



An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase in economic activity and below 50 an overall decrease.



The expansion of both the services and manufacturing sectors pushed the Nikkei India Composite PMI Output Index to 51.1 in September from 49 in August. 



"The Indian private sector regained some lost ground since the implementation of July's GST as service providers followed the manufacturing industry back to growth. The service sector registered slight expansions in output and new orders," Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit, and the author of the report, said.



"The labour market was strengthened over the month as the pace of job creation quickened to the fastest since mid-2011, led by the transport and storage and consumer services sub-sectors."
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
SIGN UP FOR STARTUP DIGEST
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved