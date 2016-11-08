Boltt's AI-Powered Wearables To Arrive In Market Soon



NEW DELHI: Noida-based startup Boltt Sports Technologies will soon introduce fitness wearables, connected solutions and a fitness kit that will include smart shoes, smart band and health and training apps, all powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).



The Boltt "smart shoe" is designed to redefine the running experience of a consumer embedded with sensor technology, tracking an athlete's bio-mechanical data.



It is equipped with functionalities like energy bounce back and impact absorption, supportive cushioning balance and a balanced gripping ground control for a comforting natural movement.



The Boltt "smart band" will come with advanced sleep tracking features and will offer wireless syncing to allows users stay updated by providing connectivity to emails, calls and text notifications.



The smart and light weight stride sensor can be used by an individual in any normal pair of shoes, allowing one to track and collect complete physical activity data.



The Boltt fitness training app is designed to track essential metrics such as speed, distance, time, cadence, calories burnt, running route mapping, acceleration, round impact time, velocity and more, the company said in a statement.



