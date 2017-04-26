siliconindia logo
Microsoft Integrates Dynamics 365 With Linkedin
Wednesday, 26 April 2017, 11:05 Hrs
NEW DELHI: Software giant Microsoft has integrated its enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management system Dynamics 365 with 'LinkedIn Sales Navigator Tool' to give sales people access to its database of 500 million users.



Users with both Dynamics 365 and LinkedIn can get contextual recommendations and provide tailored content, as well as account and lead updates, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.



Microsoft has also launched Dynamics 365 for Talent -- a new tool for human resource people that gives Dynamics 365 Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) users an ability to search for new talent directly from LinkedIn's Recruiter and Learning solutions.



It also helps them manage employees from recruitment throughout their time with the company.



"From sourcing and recruiting, to on-boarding and retention, Dynamics 365 for Talent provides a 360-degree view of your workforce with modules that empower an organisation to access the best talent, more quickly, with LinkedIn Recruiter integrations," the company said.



Source: IANS
