siliconindia logo
Facebook Twitter google+ RSS Feed

MakeMyTrip To Raise $330 Mn Via Share Sale To Ctrip And Naspers
Wednesday, 03 May 2017, 10:36 Hrs
12
cmt right
7
Comment Right
16
cmt right
3
cmt right
 Printer Print Email Email


NEW DELHI: Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Tuesday said it will raise $330 million (over Rs 2,115 crore) through share sale to investors as well as to Ctrip and Naspers' arm MIH Internet, to fund expansion.



The company has entered into share purchase agreements with undisclosed investors for placement of its ordinary shares, which is expected to generate gross proceeds of $165 million.



The company will issue 4,583,334 ordinary shares in aggregate to investors at $36 per scrip.



Moreover, it has also signed share purchase agreements with Nasdaq-listed Ctrip.Com International Ltd and MIH Internet SEA Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Naspers Ltd for issuance of the company's ordinary shares and Class B convertible ordinary shares respectively.



Under the agreement, MakeMyTrip will issue 9,16,666 ordinary shares to Ctrip at $36 per ordinary share and 36,66,667 Class B Shares to MIH at a price of $36 per Class B Share.



"The placement and the transactions with Ctrip and MIH are expected to generate total gross proceeds of $330 million," MakeMyTrip said in a statement.



The closing of placement and the transactions with Ctrip and MIH is likely to happen on or around May 5, 2017, it added.



On the utilisation of the new funds, it said: "Proceeds from the transactions will be used to fund business expansion, strategic investments, technology and product development, marketing and promotions, working capital and general corporate purposes.



Read Also:
Uber Launches Food Delivery Business UberEATS In Mumbai
Samsung Aims At 60 Pct Market Share In Premium TVs This Year


Source: PTI
Experts on SiliconIndia
Santhosh K
Sr. Soft. Engg.
Oracle India
Nehal Vyas
Sr. Team Lead
Cyberoam Tech.
Rani Malli
Rani Malli
Sr. Director
Philips
Women
Sr. Executive
ISB
Marketing
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Vijay Balkrishna Konduskar
Business Consultant
Imans Web Tech
Marketing
Dr L P Sharma
Dr L P Sharma
Technical Director
NIC
BI
Reena Khanna
Reena Khanna
Founder
Solitaireworld
Women
Dellas Asse
Dellas Asse
sys-network admin
Computer Station
QA
Sign Up for DailyDose and Read the Day's Highlights
Follow SiliconIndia :
Write your comment now
Submit Reset
SiliconIndia About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Help   |   Community rules   |   Advertise with us   |   Sitemap   |  
News:       Technology   |   Enterprise   |   Gadgets   |   Startups   |   Finance   |   Business   |   Career   |   Magazine  |   Newsletter   |   News archive  
Cities:        CEO   |     Startup   |   Mobile   |   CIO   |   Women   |   BI   |   HR   |   SME   |   Cloud   |   Marketing   |   QA   |   Java   |   Web Developer  
Community:      Members   |   Blogs   |   Indian Entrepreneurs   |   Gyan   |   Advice   |   Community   |   Find   |   CXO Insights  
Online Courses:   Web Developer   |   Java Developer   |   CCNA Training   |   SEO   |   SAS   |   SQL Server 2005   |   J2EE
Education:   MBA   |   MCA   |   Engineering   |   Training Institute
Life:          Real Estate   |   Travel   |   Finance   |   Gadgets   |   Movie Reviews   |    Jokes  
Send your feedback and help us continue to improve SiliconIndia
© 2017 InfoConnect Web Technologies India Pvt Ltd. all rights reserved