Key Indian Equity Indices Trade Lower During Early Session

Friday, May 5, 2017
MUMBAI: Key Indian equity market indices opened in the red on Friday following global cues.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 100.46 points or 0.33 per cent lower during the early session.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 24.90 points or 0.27 per cent lower at 9,335 points.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 30,142.14 points, was trading at 30,025.75 points (at 9.30 a.m.) in the early session, lower 100.46 points or 0.33 per cent from the previous day's close at 30,126.21 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 30,176.55 points and a low of 29,989.79 points in the trade so far.

Source: IANS
