Key Indian Equity Indices Trade Flat During Early Session

Wednesday, April 12, 2017
MUMBAI:  Key Indian equity market indices opened flat on Wednesday following global cues.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) was trading 3.51 points or 0.01 per cent lower during the early session.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 3.30 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 9,233.70 points.

The BSE Sensex, which opened at 29,838.82 points, was trading at 29,784.84 points (at 9.16 a.m.) in the early session, lower 3.51 points or 0.01 per cent from Tuesday's close at 29,788.35 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 29,838.82 points and a low of 29,775.39 points in the trade so far.

Source: IANS
