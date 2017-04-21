Indian Equities Slip; Healthcare, FMCG Shed Gains

MUMBAI: Indian equity markets on Friday provisionally closed on a flat-to-negative note as heavy selling pressure was witnessed in healthcare, FMCG and automobile stocks.



Besides, caution prevailed over the ongoing fourth quarter results season.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell by 17 points or 0.19 pct, to 9,119.40 points.



The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 29,575.66 points, provisionally closed at 29,365.30 points (at 3.30 p.m.) -- down 57.09 points or 0.19 pct from the previous close at 29,422.39 points.



The Sensex touched a high of 29,584.34 points and a low of 29,259.42 points during the intra-day trade.



In contrast, the BSE market breadth was slightly tilted in favour of the bulls -- with 1,443 advances and 1,423 declines.



On Thursday, the benchmark indices closed in the green after five consecutive sessions of losses on the back of strong buying support.

