Higher Global Indices Lift Indian Equities

MUMBAI: Higher global indices along with a strengthened rupee lifted the Indian equity markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 93.40 points or 1.02 per cent to 9,212.89 points.



The barometer 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the Bombay Stock Exchange traded higher by 275.61 points or 0.94 per cent. It opened at 29,407.68 points and traded at 29,640.01 points (at 2.00 p.m.) -- up from its previous close at 29,365.30 points.



The Sensex has so far touched a high of 29,681.33 points and a low of 29,382.99 points during the intra-day trade.

