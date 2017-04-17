Menu
Global Cues, Caution Over Q4 Results Depress Equity Markets

Monday, April 17, 2017
MUMBAI: The Indian equity markets closed on a flat note on Monday as bearish global cues, coupled with caution over the ongoing fourth quarter results season, eroded investors' risk-taking appetite.

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched down by 11.50 points or 0.13 per cent to provisionally close at 9,139.30 points.

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) of the BSE closed lower by 47.79 points or 0.16 per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex, which opened at 29,470.27 points, provisionally closed at 29,413.66 points (at 3.30 p.m.) from its previous close at 29,461.45 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 29,494.08 points and a low of 29,363.28 points during the intra-day trade.

Source: IANS
