Equity Markets Trade Lower, Metal Stocks Recede

MUMBAI: The Indian equity markets traded on a negative-to-flat note during the early morning trade session on Wednesday.



According to market observers, heavy selling pressure witnessed in metal, banking and automobile stocks dragged the equity markets lower.



The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inched-down by 10.45 points or 0.11 per cent to 9,094.70 points.



The barometer 30-scrip sensitive index (Sensex) of the BSE, which opened at 29,369.90 points, traded at 29,295.64 points (around 9.30 a.m.) -- lower by 23.46 points or 0.08 per cent from the previous close at 29,319.10 points.



The Sensex has so far touched a high of 29,373.55 points and a low of 29,266.72 points during the intra-day trade.

Read Also:

Economy To Grow 7.2 Pct In FY18; GST To Have Positive Impact: World Bank

India Inc's Foreign Investments Jumps 2-Fold To $3 Bn In Mar

CAD To Widen Significantly To 1.6 Pct Of GDP In 2017, Report Says