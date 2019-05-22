Sumadhura Group Features MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador

Sumadhura Group, builder and real estate developers, launches an ad campaign featuring MS Dhoni as their Brand Ambassador. The realtors have worked on exception projects across asset classes, and hold a significant presence in Bangalore & Hyderabad.

Commenting on the campaign, Sendil Kumar, Creative Head of Madras Global says, “MS Dhoni is one of the most familiar faces in the media today. The challenge was to create a narrative that uses Dhoni effectively from a brand awareness standpoint while also being engaging and memorable. This campaign makes use of Dhoni’s down-to-earth nature and warm personality to drive home the message that Sumadhura homes are as world-class and lovable as Captain Cool himself. A message we’re confident will resonate positively with both buyers and owners.”

The 40 second online campaign has been launched to create an impression of Sumadhura homes as ‘Homes you don’t want to leave’ in the minds of the viewer. The ad mainly focuses on the unparalleled amenities and quality homes of Sumadhura. The campaign is also launched as a 20 second TV commercial.

Sriram Sunder, Senior Vice President, Madras Global India adds, “We could not have envisioned a better brand fit than Sumadhura and MS Dhoni. Both of them deliver world class quality, consistently. And we think that this campaign brings this out perfectly.”

Srinivas Moramchetty, Vice President (Sales and Marketing), Sumadhura Group states, “We at Sumadhura have always endeavoured to build an emotional connect and nurture our relationship with our customers. The company’s track record of innovation and quality has only helped further cement this bond. Sumadhura homes maintain uncompromising standards and world-class facilities in a league of their own catering to every need of the buyer. The new ad campaign also draws attention to the incomparable satisfaction and happiness within one’s own home that awaits a prospective Sumadhura homeowner.”

Read More news:

Blockchain & Indian Economy: An Impeccable Marriage that can Propel India's Growth in Every Segment

US govt shutdown hurting markets, no agreement in sight yet