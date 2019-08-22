Top 5 Budget International Trips from India

Traveling outside India is a meaningless dream for most of us. People in India usually have a feeling that traveling abroad is much expensive, and thus most of them keep their dreams within themselves. This article is definitely an eye-opener to this set of people. It presents an idea about the places one can visit without spending more than 50,000. Proper research, planning months in advance, and tips &tricks to stay and have good food at reasonable prices are the right essentials to make any budget trip work. Read ahead and know more about the exotic places you can visit at your own budget.